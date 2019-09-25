NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A search is underway to find a man who may have shown a gun on Niagara University's campus Wednesday morning.

The Niagara Falls Police Department says officers responded to a disturbance at one of the residence halls on campus. Investigators believe there was some type of altercation between students when a relative of one of the students displayed that gun. After allegedly displaying the firearm, the individual left the campus.

Police say they're looking for a middle aged man driving an SUV.

The university is currently open and police say the campus is safe; however, anyone with information should contact Niagara University's Office of Campus Safety at (716) 286-8111.

