Niagara Falls Police: Pedestrian struck by car, injured on Niagara Avenue

A city spokesperson says the 26-year-old pedestrian suffered facial and head injuries, two broken arms and fractured ribs.
Niagara Falls Police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a car Sunday evening in the City of Niagara Falls.

According to a spokesperson for the city, the Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit was called to the 1500 block of Niagara Avenue around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police say a 44-year-old Niagara Falls man was driving east down Niagara Avenue when he hit a 26-year-old woman who was allegedly lying in the roadway.

The driver immediately stopped to help the woman, along with a police officer who was driving behind the man. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center. A city spokesperson says the woman suffered facial and head injuries, two broken arms and fractured ribs.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

