Niagara Falls Police: Man stabbed, killed over the weekend

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, police arrived at a parking lot at the corner of Walnut Avenue and 5th Street to check on the welfare of a man who was on the ground.

Upon arrival, police say the man had been stabbed and was later declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. Detectives are currently working to identify him.