Niagara Falls Police make arrest in fatal shooting

Brian “Fatboy” Martinez-Torres is charged in the death of 47-year-old Maurice Hill who was shot five times Sunday morning on 9th St.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was shot over the weekend.

They responded to a call around 11 a.m. Sunday on the 3100 block of 9th St. and found 47-year-old Maurice Hill, of Niagara Falls, had been shot five times. Hill was rushed to ECMC but died from his injuries Wednesday night.

Thursday morning, the US Marshal Task Force and Niagara Falls Police arrested Brian 'Fatboy' Martinez-Torres, 27, without incident at an apartment in Niagara Falls.