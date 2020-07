They say 18-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested in Acova, NY with help from the US Marshal's Fugitive Task-Force.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Cataract City man will be arraigned Tuesday morning for a fatal shooting last week in the Falls.

Detectives say Geoffrey Saniford, 18, was located and arrested in Avoca, NY with help from the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.