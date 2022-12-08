x
Local News

Niagara Falls Police looking for missing woman

Heather R. Bailey reportedly left her home sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Credit: Provided by Niagara Falls Police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Heather R. Bailey, 25, is a white female, 5 feet and 7 inches tall and about 180 pounds. She has shoulder length dirty blond hair and blue eyes, as well as a scar on her left thigh. 

There is not a clothing description available from police, but she may have been wearing  dark colored leggings and silver sandals. 

Police say she may have left her home between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-286-4547.

