Niagara Falls Police looking for missing woman

Heather R. Bailey reportedly left her home sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Heather R. Bailey, 25, is a white female, 5 feet and 7 inches tall and about 180 pounds. She has shoulder length dirty blond hair and blue eyes, as well as a scar on her left thigh.

There is not a clothing description available from police, but she may have been wearing dark colored leggings and silver sandals.

