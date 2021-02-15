Niagara Falls Police looking for information after man is shot in the leg several times

Incident happened Sunday night and police say the victim would not cooperate with officers and walked out of the hospital without being treated.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are looking for information after a man was shot in the leg multiple times Sunday night.

The incident took place about 9:15pm, police believe, in the 600 block of 19th Street. Officers were made aware of what happened after the victim showed up at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a civilian vehicle.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found the man openly hostile and uncooperative with both officers and medical personnel, eventually walking out without being treated.

Fearing the man might not survive without treatment, officers were able to locate him and return him to the hospital where he was eventually taken care of. He is expected to survive.