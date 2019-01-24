NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened Wednesday night.

Police say Boyd Criswell, 65, of Niagara Falls, was crossing Buffalo Avenue when he was struck by a 45-year-old woman driving a 2014 Dodge.

Criswell was transported to ECMC for treatment of hip and leg injuries. Shortly after, police say his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the accident to call 716-286-4711 or 716-286-4563