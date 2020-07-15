Niagara Falls Police investigate crash on Hyde Park Boulevard

Niagara Falls Police say three people were taken to ECMC after a car crashed into a tree on Hyde Park Boulevard Tuesday night.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Three people were taken to ECMC by ambulance Tuesday night after a car crashed into a tree in the 100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard, according to Niagara Falls Police.

Police say a 20-year-old Niagara Falls woman was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan north on Hyde Park Boulevard when she lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and hit a tree. Two other people were in the vehicle.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.