Niagara Falls Police investigate crash on Hyde Park Boulevard

Niagara Falls Police say three people were taken to ECMC after a car crashed into a tree on Hyde Park Boulevard Tuesday night.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Three people were taken to ECMC by ambulance Tuesday night after a car crashed into a tree in the 100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard, according to Niagara Falls Police.

Police say a 20-year-old Niagara Falls woman was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan north on Hyde Park Boulevard when she lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and hit a tree. Two other people were in the vehicle.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit is continuing the investigation.

