NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a serious accident that left one man in critical condition.

Officers say the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday on Walnut Avenue near 19th Street.

The driver — a 30-year-old man from Niagara Falls — was going west on Walnut Avenue when he hit the man in the street. According to police, the driver told officers he swerved to the right to try and avoid the pedestrian but hit him and two trees.

The victim — a 21-year-old man from Niagara Falls — was first taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center then transported to Erie County Medical Center. He is listed in critical condition and has multiple injuries.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

The Niagara Falls Police crash management team is still investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call police at (716) 286-4711 or 286-4563.

RELATED: Niagara Falls included in winning New York State license plate vote

RELATED: Crews battle multi-structure fire in Niagara Falls

RELATED: Reddy Bikeshare program now available in Niagara Falls