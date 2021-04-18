Niagara Falls organizations holding 5K wellness walk Sunday

The walk offers healing due to the aftermath of COVID-19 and an opportunity for the community to restore their connection with nature and each other.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative and the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area are teaming up to host a 5K wellness walk this weekend at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.

The walk offers healing due to the aftermath of COVID-19 and an opportunity for the community to restore their connection with nature and each other while improving their mental and physical health. Organizers say the walk will adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, but participants can still enjoy a healthy activity together.

“The walk will be a great reminder of all of the physical and mental health benefits of being outside in nature,” said Brian Archie, integrator and change agent for the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. “Walking is an accessible, mindful exercise that can help us work through negative emotions caused by the pandemic, including loneliness, grief, stress, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, and depression. Exercise, getting outside, and safely being around others are all important ways that we can help prevent current or future mental health crises.”

The "Walk With Us" 5K wellness walk is scheduled to take place Sunday, April 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The walk will start at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center and follow the Niagara Gorge Trail to Niagara Falls State Park then return back to the Heritage Center.