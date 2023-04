She was 93 and just two weeks shy of her 94th birthday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Falls native April Stevens has died.

Her cousin tells 2 Your Side that she passed away last night in Phoenix, Arizona.

Stevens and her brother Nino Tempo had several chart-topping hits in the 50s and 60s.