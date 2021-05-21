Niagara Falls National Heritage Area expands shuttle service to Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area is expanding its shuttle service to Lockport.
The bus route started as a pilot in 2016 but will now permanently connect the two cities.
Western New York leaders hope the shuttle builds a stronger relationship between Lockport and Niagara Falls and provide easy tourism access. The shuttle will officially begin weekend services on Friday, May 28.
A news conference was held Friday at Erie Canal Discovery Center on Church Street on Lockport to make the announcement.