Local mural project looking for artists in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Calling all local artists, The Niagara Falls National Heritage Center is looking for help in adding more murals to Main and Depot streets in Niagara Falls.

Made possible by a grant from the New York State Health Foundation, the Heritage Center started what is know as the Main Street Murals Project in 2019 to create powerful murals in the community and tell the story of Niagara Falls with a message of freedom.

In a post made to their Facebook on Monday they shared that they will be adding some more new murals, and are seeking five local artists to help lead the projects. This phase will be the fourth, and final addition to the project which will have 16 completed murals hopefully by the end.

People can click here to view the current murals that have been completed.

Those artists interested in applying to help create a mural can apply here. Guidelines for the project include

Any artist residing in Western New York or Southern Ontario are eligible to submit their qualifications for consideration. Experience with public art and/or large murals is preferred but not required.

Upon selection, artists will be given a stipend for the project and all necessary materials will be provided by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area. Artists may specify materials needed for their work.

Each mural may range from in size and will be executed on a prepped and primed concrete wall surface along Main Street and Depot Avenue.

Applications must be completed by August 20 2023, and those chosen will be notified by August 28. Those who end up being selected schedule for the project to be completed will be anytime between September 4 - October 13 2023.

All those applying will be expected to submit past art project materials for review.

