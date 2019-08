NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire at 19th and Walnut Avenue in Niagara Falls.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Friday and appears to have affected multiple residences.

WGRZ

Those in both houses were able to get out safely.

We have a crew on scene and will bring updates to this story as soon as we learn more.