Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to renovate 10th St. parking garage

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Work will get underway soon to renovate Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital's 10th St. parking garage.

The planned renovations are expected to begin on Monday, March 21.

The efforts aim to improve and upgrade accommodations for patients, visitors and staff.

Changes will include power washing, decking and pot hole repairs, as well as new flooring, paint and lighting in all elevator foyers on each level of the ramp.

While the work is going on, there will be a temporary closure of vehicle traffic and parking on the upper levels of the ramp. This will not impact services provided on the 7th floor, including the Wound Center, bariatric and surgical services or the medical offices of Dr. Alfred Fast, Dr. Michael Mitchell and Dr. Naresh Jain.