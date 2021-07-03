Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center celebrates 'miraculous discharge' of long-term COVID patient

Francine Shelton was hospitalized at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for 43 days. Most of her time at the hospital was spent on a ventilator in the ICU.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A long-term COVID-19 patient from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is now recovering at home after spending over a month at the hospital.

Francine Shelton was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after spending 43 days there. According to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, most of Shelton's time at the hospital was spent on a ventilator in the ICU.

Shelton got a rousing send-off Saturday morning from the doctors, nurses and staff as her husband escorted her home.