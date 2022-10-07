Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, union reach three-year contract agreement

The deal includes highly competitive wage increases and benefits, including sign-on bonuses and will take effect immediately.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and 1199SEIU Healthcare Workers have reached a new three-year agreement that affects nearly 700 workers at the hospital.

The new contract takes effect immediately and expires May 31, 2025. The two parties had been in negotiations since June.

The deal incudes wage increases and benefits, including sign-on bonuses. They range from $13,500 for graduate to $25,000 for experienced nurses. There's also a one-time two percent longevity increase for contract-covered employees with 20 plus years of service.

"We are glad to come together and negotiate an agreement that is truly in the best interest of all workers. With new wages, benefits, and sign-on bonuses, NFMMC is a competitive employer who values its employees, thus enabling us to continue delivering high-quality care during a challenging time," said Tracy Aniolowski, a 22-year senior respiratory therapist.

Under the new 3-year agreement, registered nurses will receive a significant wage increase the first year and three percent increases for years two and three. Others will receive a 4.25 percent increase for year one followed by 4 percent per year for the next two years.