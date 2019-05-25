NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An event held Saturday morning in Niagara Falls honored the sacrifice of area veterans who were killed in action during the Korean War.

Congressman Chris Collins was in Niagara Falls for the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the American Veteran Monuments. He was scheduled to speak and present an American Flag to the family of Frank Keirn, the last person listed as missing in action from Western New York to have their remains returned.

The Korean national flag was flown during the ceremonies, along with U.S. and all service flags. Inha Jung, president of the Korean Students Association at the University at Buffalo, was the keynote speaker.

The event began at noon, following the city's Memorial Day parade, which began at 10 a.m. and had more than 120 entries.

