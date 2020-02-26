NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — While the Canadian side of the Falls is hustling and bustling, Niagara Falls, New York, has some catching up to do.

"People know Niagara Falls, but what we have to do is we have to do a better job of making sure that once we get them here, that there's entertainment opportunities for them," Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said.

In order to fix that, Restaino says it will require a few things.

He says this year he's focusing on getting more city government agencies to work together, bringing more attractions to the entertainment district and growing the Niagara Falls economy well beyond just tourism.

"I know that the state of New York is extremely invested in the City of Niagara Falls," Restaino said.

He says part of that includes the state investing in several dormant properties downtown. It also includes the northern end of Main Street, which received a $10 million award from Governor Andrew Cuomo's downtown revitalization initiative.

"We hope that we will have a final plan together by the middle of March to submit to the state of New York with regard to how we want to redesign and redevelop the northern part of Main Street," Restaino said.

Right now Main Street is mostly boarded up businesses. Several of them closed over the years after the Seneca Casino moved in.

Restaino says the state's and the city's relationship with the casino needs to be improved.

But he says among the greatest opportunity for Niagara Falls in 2020 is making sure all the investments come to fruition.

"We have to translate those into victories for the city so that the residents recognize the improvement. Then ultimately it sends a message to the broader development community that Niagara Falls is ready for their projects," Restaino said.

