NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man died in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

The Niagara Falls Police Department say witnesses reported a 20-year-old man driving aggressively on a 2002 Honda. He was traveling east on Niagara Falls Boulevard, near Niagara Falls International Airport.

Police say the driver lost control of the bike and flew over the handle bars. He then slid into westbound traffic and was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The crash happened around 3:25 p.m.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet is cooperating with police, who are investing the crash. There are no charges at this time.

