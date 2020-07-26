Niagara Falls man dies after ATV collides with pickup truck

The 19-year-old was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was declared dead. He had serious head and neck injuries.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 19-year-old Niagara Falls man died Saturday afternoon when his Yamaha ATV collided with a pickup truck.

Niagara Falls Police say the incident happened around 4 p.m.

They say the operator of the ATV was headed west on Mackenna Avenue, which is a one-way eastbound street. The ATV was passing through the intersection at 24th Street when it collided with a 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was going north.

Niagara Falls Police say the man driving the ATV was ejected and struck the truck's windshield. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was declared dead. He had serious head and neck injuries.