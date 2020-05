State Police say it happened Monday in the Valu parking lot on Transit Road in Clarence.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — State Police say an elderly woman fell trying to get away from a man aggressively pursuing her in a store parking lot.

Troopers say Jedidiah Aiken, 34, was trying to get money from the woman. It happened last Thursday in the parking lot of the Valu store on Transit Rd. in Clarence.

The unidentified victim feared for her safety and was heading back into the store when she fell, injuring her knee, nose and mouth.