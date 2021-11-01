Niagara Falls man arrested on felony weapon charge in Chautauqua County

Shane Jordon was arrested for a felony - criminal possession of a firearm - when he was pulled over on Route 60 in Cassadaga.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — On Friday, State Police arrested a Niagara Falls man who had a gun in plain view when he was pulled over, but did not have a permit.

Shane Jordon was pulled over for a traffic violation, but Troopers noticed a handgun in plain view. According to State Police, the 47-year-old doesn't have a pistol permit.

