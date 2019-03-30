NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Tourists flock to see the lights at Niagara Falls, but for one hour on Saturday night, the natural attraction will go dark.

As part of Earth Hour, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board said that between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., the lights will be turned off. The global initiative aims to raise awareness and support for action when it comes to climate change.

According to the group behind Earth Hour, the World Wildlife Fund, last year's event included 188 countries and territories and 17,900 landmarks and monuments. The first Earth Hour in 2007 featured a single event in Sydney, Australia.

