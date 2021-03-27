Niagara Falls investigating fatal Wyoming Avenue fire

According to a Niagara Falls spokesperson, crews were called to the scene around 5:14 a.m. Saturday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — While battling a fire on Lockport Street in Niagara Falls early Saturday morning, crews from the Niagara Falls Fire Department were called to another fire on Wyoming Avenue.

According to a Niagara Falls spokesperson, crews were called to the scene around 5:14 a.m. and, upon arrival, the single-family house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters say the fire was venting through the roof.

The spokesperson says crews tried to go into the house, but were forced out due to the heavy fire. When firefighters were able to get inside, an individual was found dead.