Niagara Falls Indigenous Peoples weekend now underway

The weekend works to replace Columbus Day, and raise awareness for the challenges that indigenous people have faced in the past, and still face on a daily basis.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Indigenous Peoples weekend kicked off Thursday at Niagara Falls State Park.

The weekend works to replace Columbus Day, as well as raise awareness for the challenges that indigenous people have faced in the past, and continue to face on a daily basis.

The chief of the Tuscarora Nation says the events are important because the City of Niagara Falls is recognizing the weekend. But he also feels that there's still a long way to go.

"There's a lot that all the nations need help with," Chief Tom Jonathan said. "A lot of our clinics and schools, our school, especially on the Tuscarora Reservation, needs help. There was health, education, and welfare that was promised to us."

The events continue in Niagara Falls on Friday and Saturday

Friday, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Speaking Engagement at the Niagara Falls Public Library. The topic of discussion is "Sacred America: Breaking 500 Years of Silence." Following a brief Invocation by Chief Bear Cross, Chase Iron Eyes will discuss the power of Indigenous culture, sovereignty, and lessons from Standing Rock. This event will be free and open to the public.

Saturday, 2 p.m.

VIP Meet & Greet with Chase Iron Eyes and Chief Bear Cross at an undisclosed location.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at: https://ipd2021.eventbrite.com.