After a statewide vote to pick a new license plate, a winner has emerged. And it just so happens to be the one option that includes Western New York.

The winning plate, announced on Friday, was design No. 5, which depicted Niagara Falls in the bottom left corner and the New York City skyline in the bottom right corner.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new online vote to pick the next license plate design last month. There were five options, and the vote ran through September 2.

The new official state license plates will be available to customers beginning April 2020. They will replace the Empire Blue & White plates and the newer Empire Gold plates.

A little more controversial than the plates themselves is the $25 plate replacement fee, which some state lawmakers have pushed back against since the August announcement.

