Niagara Falls home damaged by fire two years ago demolished by city crews

Workers got started Monday morning on demolishing a house on Chilton Avenue that was damaged in a fire more than two years ago.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A dangerous eyesore that's been plaguing a Niagara Falls neighborhood for years is finally being taken down

The damage left the structure unsafe.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says the property owner didn't do any work to fix it up after that fire. and after the city couldn't get any response from them after half a dozen tries, they tore it down.

So what happens next to the property?

"If the property owner chooses to not maintain property taxes or to maintain his obligation with regard to the property, then once the moratorium is lifted. The city will do what it has to do to take the property, and then we will dispose of it appropriately." says Restaino.

That moratorium is the eviction moratorium that's been extended until the end of August.