Niagara Falls having technical issue accepting electronic water bill payments

City residents who have already paid the December water bill are urged to call the Water Board office to make sure the payment has been received.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you live in Niagara Falls and have already paid your water bill for December, the city has an important message for you.

A technical problem has prevented payments that were made electronically from being recorded. Residents who use electronic transfer are urged to call the Water Board at 716-283-9770 to make sure their payment was recorded.

All payments made to City Hall have been physically delivered to the Water Board to provide them with all of the current information.