NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A public hearing will be held in Niagara Falls Wednesday to discuss another proposed garbage fee.

Last November, this same proposal was met with strong resistance, but one city councilman says financial circumstances with the city budget forces this idea back into discussion.

Niagara Falls Councilman Ezra Scott confirmed the city has a budget gap between $4-6 million they need to address. He says the gap comes from changing health care costs, new city contracts, and an extra $1.5 million next year since 2020 will include a 27th pay period.

Scott says the council is faced with three choices: massive cuts of at least 65 people, including dozens of police officers and firefighters; raising taxes; or this user fee, which he says would cover the exact $4.2 million they need for next year's budget.

"When you just look at it, it's almost like a lose-lose situation. Nobody's going to win unfortunately sometimes, because you understand the city worker, you also understand the views of the residents who we work for—who voted us in. But how can we all walk away with a compromise or a win-win situation?" said Scott.

The most important thing Scott says about tonight's public hearing is educating the public on the city's financial situation and the options they have.

Scott voted against the user fee last year, but says he's bringing an open mind into tonight's meeting.

The hearing will take place Wednesday at Niagara Falls City Hall, beginning at 6 p.m.