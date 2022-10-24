Niagara Falls Firefighters help rescue man and dog at Niagara Gorge

On Sunday morning, crews responded to the gorge near Chilton Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Sunday, Niagara Falls firefighters responded to the Niagara Gorge to help a man and his dog.

Around 9:45 a.m., crews went to the gorge near Chilton Avenue to help a man and a dog who were tapped on a ledge in the gorge.

According to a social media post by the fire department, the man was walking his dog when the dog slipped and fell 15 feet into the gorge. The man made is way down to reach the dog, but they both became trapped.

A rope system was used to lower a firefighter to help the man and his pet.

The pair was secured with a harness and then hauled out of danger.

The Niagara Falls Fire Department share photos of the rescue on its Instagram.

Both the dog and the owner were not injured and "were able to go about their day."