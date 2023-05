When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames coming out of the windows of the building.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Fire Department was called to a fire on Stephenson Avenue early Wednesday morning.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames coming out of the windows of the building.

Fire officials say that while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they do not believe the fire was accidental.