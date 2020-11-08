Niagara Falls extends deadline for residents to pay refuse fee

The first installment will now be due on August 31 instead of the original date of August 15.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Residents of Niagara Falls are getting an extra two weeks to pay the first installment of their refuse fee.

Mayor Robert Restaino's office announced Tuesday the deadline has been pushed back to August 31 from the original due date of August 15.

The mayor is moving the date to accommodate those who have called requesting changes to their service. If you've already contacted City Hall or the Department of Public Works, there is no need to call again as the city says it is seeing a high number of repeat calls.

If you've already submitted a question or concern by phone or online, officials from the Department of Public Works say someone will respond by August 21.