NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Storm Team 2 Weather team has been telling you all week: it's going to get hot this weekend, really hot.

With temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees, the City of Niagara Falls is taking action to help its residents stay cool.

Pools and splash pads in the city will be open extended hours Thursday and Friday from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. at Center Court, D'Amelio Park, 91st St. and the Hyde Park Splash Pad.

In addition, the air-conditioned John Duke Senior Center will have extended cooling hours from 8 A.M. until 6 P.M. on Thursday and Friday.