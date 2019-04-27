NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute is hosting an American Culinary Federation Competition over the weekend.

The two-day competition features ice carving and pastry display work. Live cooking will take place Sunday with professionals and students serving multiple entrees.

The competition takes place on Saturday, April 27th and Sunday, April 28th from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The competition is free and open to the public on both days.

The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute is located at 28 Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, New York.