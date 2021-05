The crash happened at 79th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard, near Delta Sonic, around 4 p.m. Saturday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV that happened Saturday afternoon.

The crash at 79th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard, near Delta Sonic, occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police have not released any information about either driver or released any details on injuries.