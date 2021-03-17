Niagara Falls Conference Center COVID-19 vaccination site now taking appointments

As of Wednesday morning, eligible New Yorkers are able to schedule an appointment for the site by using the state's 'Am I Eligible' website.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Office announced Wednesday that 10 new state-run mass vaccination sites across the state are now taking appointments. One of the new locations is right here in Western New York.

The governor's office previously announced that the Conference Center of Niagara Falls on Old Falls Street would become the latest COVID-19 vaccination site in the region. Now, it's officially taking appointments.

As of Wednesday morning, eligible New Yorkers are able to schedule an appointment for the site by using the state's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

"We have a wide network of COVID vaccination sites and the state is moving full steam ahead opening even more," Governor Cuomo said. "New York needs to be ready for the next increase in supply, and these sites located throughout the state will help bring residents and their families peace of mind and get us a step closer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring a sense of normalcy. This has been an incredibly difficult year and we have more work to do, but the state is making progress vaccinating New Yorkers and reopening our economy."