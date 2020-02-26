NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls City School District lost all of their indoor and outdoor maintenance equipment Tuesday night in a fire.

Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie made an announcement on the school district's official Facebook page saying their maintenance barn behind the Niagara Falls High School caught fire causing roughly $5 million worth of damage.

No one was injured in the fire; however, Laurrie says all of the contents in the barn are a total loss. Some of the equipment destroyed includes the school district's snow plows. The school district says they will be teaming up with the City of Niagara Falls to clear the snow expected with the upcoming storm.

Laurrie will be holding a news conference at the school district's central office Wednesday afternoon. 2 On Your Side will have more on this story at 5 p.m.

