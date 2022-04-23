Niagara Falls City Council approves use of American Rescue Plan funds

Ten new vehicles worth $340,000 will be purchased for the city's police department. The council also approved more than $40,000 to upgrade fire stations.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls City Council has approved funding for several city projects using American Rescue Plan funds.

Ten new vehicles worth $340,000 will be purchased for the city's police department. The council also approved more than $40,000 to upgrade fire stations with new windows, plus heating and air conditioning.

Also, $3 million will go to the NFC Development Corp. for its minority and women business enterprise grant program.

Mayor Robert Restaino praised the council’s approval of the funding.

“Police officers and firefighters in Niagara Falls are true examples of selfless community servants," the mayor said in a statement. "They regularly put their lives on the line in order to keep our families and neighbors safe.

"In return, it is our job, as government leaders, to ensure they are able to do their jobs as safely and efficiently as possible. I applaud the City Council for approving this funding, and I thank Congressman Brian Higgins for his efforts in securing this federal assistance.”

Leaders in Niagara Falls and in Western New York say the funding will help the city recover after the COVID pandemic.

“This is a multimillion-dollar federal investment supporting small businesses and public safety in the City of Niagara Falls,” Higgins said. “American Rescue Plan funding is directed to help communities come back stronger following the pandemic.