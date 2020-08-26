Niagara Falls cancels 9/11 memorial service due to COVID-19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls and the Niagara Falls Fire Department announced on Tuesday that its 9/11 memorial service has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Instead of holding a public gathering and service, the city is encouraging the public to privately honor the memory of those who died on 9/11.
The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department Chief, Joseph Pedulla, who oversees this memorial service said, “For the past 19 years, the Niagara Falls Fire Department has been holding a service to remember the events of 9/11. Due to the restrictions in social gathering, we must regrettably cancel this year's memorial service. Ultimately, public safety is our greatest concern and we believe this is the right decision. We all must do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19. We hope that the public will privately honor the memory of those who died. We are hopeful that we will resume this tribute next year, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.”
Although the memorial has been canceled, the city is reminding residents that the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will be hosting a socially distanced gathering at Schoellkopf Park. More information can be found here.