Niagara Falls cancels 9/11 memorial service due to COVID-19

The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department Chief, Joseph Pedulla, who oversees this memorial service said, “For the past 19 years, the Niagara Falls Fire Department has been holding a service to remember the events of 9/11. Due to the restrictions in social gathering, we must regrettably cancel this year's memorial service. Ultimately, public safety is our greatest concern and we believe this is the right decision. We all must do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19. We hope that the public will privately honor the memory of those who died. We are hopeful that we will resume this tribute next year, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.”