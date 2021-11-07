Niagara Falls on Canadian side to show Italian pride after Euro 2020 victory

The Falls on the Canadian side will be lit in the colors of the Italian flag from 10 to 10:30 p.m. 11 to 11:30 p.m., then from midnight to 12:30 a.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — In Italy, they're going to celebrate the team's European Championship for quite some time.

They're celebrating in Niagara Falls too. The Falls on the Canadian side will be lit in the colors of the Italian flag from 10 to 10:30 p.m. 11 to 11:30 p.m., then from midnight to 12:30 a.m.

Italy won the European Championship by beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the shootout, and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves at the end of the shootout.

The final miss marked England’s third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout in front of its own fans at Wembley Stadium.