NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club held a dedication and ribbon cutting for its new facility on 17th Street.

The building just completed $1.3 million worth of renovations and is now offering a kitchen, new lounges, a music recording studio, and some repairs to older rooms in the building.

Club officials say the main reason to fix it all up and make it look brand new again is the kids.

"I think it's going to give them a sense of pride, accomplishment, the feeling that people are investing in them and care. It's something that hopefully will speak for itself," said Rebecca Vincheski, the club's chief professional officer.

The club says all the work was also made possible by volunteers and donations to keep the project to $1.3 million.

