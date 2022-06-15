Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, Tonawanda to undergo pavement work

The work will cause lane closures starting Sunday, June 19 and are expected to last two weeks.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Drivers in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda should be prepared for some road work scheduled to take place on Niagara Falls Boulevard starting this weekend.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that pavement work is scheduled to start on Niagara Falls Boulevard between Sheridan Drive and Ridge Lea road on Sunday, June 19.

The work is expected to last two weeks. The pavement work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

Amherst and Tonawanda drivers are reminded to move over or slow down when encountering vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.