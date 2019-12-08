NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — According to the Niagara Falls Police Department, a woman cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car Monday morning.

A 75-year-old man was turning left on Grand Avenue at Hyde Park Boulevard when he hit the 86-year-old Niagara Falls woman on her bike. The man flagged down a passing ambulance, and the woman was transported to ECMC.

Police say she sustained injuries to her head in the fall, and the woman underwent surgery Monday afternoon.

The incident is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Serious accident on Main Street causes utility pole to go through the roof of a vehicle

RELATED: Five vehicles involved in car accident on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo

RELATED: Three people injured in car accident on Buffalo's East Side