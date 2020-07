NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Several low-risk youth sports will be allowed to start their seasons again on Monday, including baseball and softball.

But a baseball field at 91st Street Park in Niagara Falls was recently damaged, and it's completely torn up in some spots.

2 On your Side reached out to the City of Niagara Falls and Niagara Falls Police to find out if fireworks had anything to do with it, but we did not receive an immediate response.