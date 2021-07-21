Niagara Falls asking residents to report storm damage

City will compile information to see if it may be eligible for any financial help from New York State.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you live in Niagara Falls and experienced any damage from Tuesday's rainstorms, the city would like to hear from you.

Residents and homeowners are being asked to report this information to help determine whether the city might be eligible for financial assistance from New York State.

If you have damage to report, you're asked to do so no later than 4 p.m. this Friday, July 23. The information being collected is only for damage caused on July 20.