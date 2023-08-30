Niagara Falls is hosting their 14th annual Blues Festival for a 2 day event in September.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The 14th annual Niagara Falls Blues Festival will be returning on September 15 and 16 on Old Falls Street. The event is free for all interested in attending, and seating is provided.

This years event is in memory of the festival's founder Toby Rotella who passed away in March 2023.

"Niagara Festival and Entertainment Group, in partnership with Old Falls Street will continue Toby’s legacy of bringing first class blues entertainers to our Niagara Falls Blues Festival with the help of our dedicated volunteers, partners and generous donors," says Sherry Kushner, Assistant Entertainment Director for the Niagara Festival and Entertainment Group.

The event is a fun opportunity for people to get out in the historic city, and listen to good jazz music.

Friday's schedule for performances is listed as followed

5:00-6:30 PM

Cleveland's Backstreet Blues Band

7:00-8:30 PM Spencer MacKenzie

Spencer MacKenzie

9:00-10:30 PM Joe Louis Walker

Joe Louis Walker

Saturday's schedule for performances is listed as followed

1:00-2:30 PM

Tommy Z

Tommy Z 3:00-4:30 PM

Studebaker John & The Hawks

5:00-6:30 PM Mike Morgan and The Crawl

Mike Morgan and The Crawl

7:00-8:30 PM Lurrie Bell

Lurrie Bell

9:00-10:30 PM Shemekia Copeland

Shemekia Copeland

Parking for the event will be location both on local streets around the venue, and nearby ramps that accept both cash and credit. The event is a rain or shine event, and tents are provided if there is inclement weather.