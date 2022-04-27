Niagara Falls will spend American Rescue Plan funds on public safety

Technology upgrades for police and fire, and financial assistance for businesses purchasing security cams, as long as they allow police access to them.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The American Rescue Plan is funneling billions of dollars to communities across the country.

Local leaders have to choose how to spend it, and those in Niagara Falls have decided a good portion of the federal funding the Cataract City will be receiving should be put toward improving public safety.

"We are working to create a safer city," Mayor Robert Restaino said in announcing the Niagara Falls Security Initiative, which outlines nearly $10 million in ARP spending.

$4.6 million will assist the city's police department in purchasing state of the art body cameras, to replace many of the initial models that are seven years old, as well as virtual reality simulators to enhance training. In addition, some of the money will be used to purchase new police vehicles.

$4.8 million will be allocated to fire department, which will purchase new state of the art thermal imaging cameras to replace existing ones that Restaino described as "useless." A portion of the funding will also be used to make upgrades to fire stations.

In addition, the city will utilize $300,000 to help businesses seeking to install video surveillance systems, by reimbursing them up to $700 of the purchase cost.

However, if a business takes the money, it will also have to sign a consent agreement allowing law enforcement to access the information on the system.