BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new fitness center for the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base appears on a list with hundreds of military construction projects subject to cancellation, to free up money for the President's proposed border wall, according to U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins (D) of Buffalo.

Congress approved $14 million for the fitness center last year, even though the base web site describes the existing facility as “one of the finest fitness centers in the Air Force Reserve” with “the latest in physical fitness equipment in the industry,” in addition to “a full court basketball court, one racquetball court, steam room, softball field, and two tennis courts.”

“The fact of the matter is they said they needed it,” said Higgins, who called the list of projects that could potentially be canceled to pay for the wall “deeply troubling.”

“Certainly you could point to this (the new fitness center) as not being essential, but you're looking at new modern facilities and part of being prepared militarily is physical fitness which is important,” Higgins told WGRZ-TV.

Beyond whether the base gets its new gym, Higgins expressed larger concerns about the way the battle over border funding has played out.

“It’s Congress and not the administration that has the constitutional authority to appropriate funds," Higgins noted while speaking with reporters in Buffalo on Wednesday morning.



However, after Congress refused to appropriate funds for the wall, President Trump attempted to declare a national emergency that would give him the authority to take money from other places, such as military projects, to spend on the wall.

Higgins then accused the President of manufacturing an emergency in order to get his way.

“The President is declaring a national emergency where one does not exist,” Higgins insisted. “The only one who believes there’s a crisis at the southern border is the President.”

When asked to describe what he would call the situation, if not a crisis, Higgins replied, “the situation at the southern border is not a crisis, it's a problem that needs to be managed."

Further, Higgins said “part of keeping something from becoming a crisis is managing it effectively when it's a problem, and if it's not managed effectively bit becomes a crisis,” before adding that the President has failed to do that.

“Congress has doubled in the last ten years the number of customs and border patrol agents to do the very thing a president is expected to do, and that is to marshal the resources of the federal government to manage these problems,” Higgins said.

Higgins added that he doesn’t believe the wall would be an effective means to curb illegal immigration and drugs at the border, and that the money would be better spent on infrastructure projects.

